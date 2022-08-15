A new installation at the gateway to Wollongong will highlight the Illawarra's Aboriginal history and ongoing culture.
Errolyn Strang, manager of the Illawarra Aboriginal Cultural Centre and Keeping Place, said the project, jointly developed by Destination Wollongong and Illawarra Aboriginal Corporation, would leave a lasting impression on visitors.
"Aboriginal culture here is alive, vibrant and thriving," she said.
The Dharawal Country Experience involves a multi-screen video telling the history, culture and significance of Dharawal Country, as well as a learning hub and a viewing deck that includes the Aboriginal names for places and the stories of significant Aboriginal locations.
Aboriginal history and culture were originally the centrepiece of the centre when it opened in 2009, but the Jumbulla Aboriginal Discovery Centre was forced to close in 2011.
Ryan Park, member for Keira, said he believed Wollongong could do better in showcasing its Aboriginal culture to visitors and locals.
"Today is a kickstart to what I hope will be many more of these types of initiatives, right across our region," he said.
"It's absolutely critical that we not only share and tell our story, but we educate future generations about the rich Aboriginal history, that they are very lucky to be a part of and live within."
While the installation at the Southern Gateway Centre will primarily target tourists, Ms Strang said locals would benefit just as much.
"It's as important, if not more important that the broader community in the local area come up here and enjoy the Dharawal experience, and get a better understanding of local Aboriginal people."
The exhibition includes resources in Dharawal for visitors to learn the local Indigenous language.
Destination Wollongong chair and Deputy Lord Mayor Tania Brown said when visitors arrived on cruise ships there was a desire to engage more with local Aboriginal culture and Wollongong was found lacking.
"This product will attract an international audience, but I think it is something that we all should learn from," she said.
For those looking to deepen their appreciation of local Aboriginal culture, Ms Strang said there were organisations only too happy to guide them.
"There are a whole range of activities that are taking place each week here that people just need to make a couple of phone calls, find out where that is, and look into either for themselves or their organisation and for their families."
Mr Park said he hoped similar initiatives could roll out at locations such as Mount Keira or Djeera/Geera, Mount Kembla or jum-bullah/Djembla and Bellambi and Sandon points.
"I'm confident that all who visit and engage in the Dharawal Experience will leave with some new knowledge and be inspired to share that with others," Ms Strang said.
