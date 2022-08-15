Illawarra Mercury
Southern Gateway Centre to welcome visitors to Dharawal Country

By Connor Pearce
Updated August 15 2022 - 9:21pm, first published 4:26am
Dharawal Country: From left, Destination Wollongong chair and Deputy Mayor Tania Brown, Keira MP Ryan Park, Errolyn Strang from the Illawarra Aboriginal Corporation and Wollongong MP Paul Scully at the launch. Picture: Sylvia Liber

A new installation at the gateway to Wollongong will highlight the Illawarra's Aboriginal history and ongoing culture.

