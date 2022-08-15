Illawarra Mercury
Explore Wollongong Art Gallery after dark with free puppet show

By Desiree Savage
August 15 2022 - 10:25pm
An interactive shadow puppet show for adults will take over Wollongong Art Gallery this Friday and Saturday evenings.

