An interactive shadow puppet show for adults will take over Wollongong Art Gallery this Friday and Saturday evenings.
Presented by The Shadow Theatre of Anaphoria Island, the shadow performance Nature On The Loose is set to follow the antics of animals, plants and aliens in a world where humans have suddenly gone into hiding.
Advertisement
"The audience is immersed in a tale filled with comedy, myth, politics, and the supernormal," organisers have said.
It's a free show running for about two hours and accompanied by a custom-made "microtonal orchestra".
It stars Hayley Carrick, Joshua Mills, Jariss Shead, Jess Boyle, Jiahong Zhao, Terumi Narushima, and directed by Kraig Grady.
After the show, audience members will be invited backstage to see the puppets and musical instruments close up and to meet the cast.
This particular project was funded by a Wollongong City Council Grant and the Wollongong Art Gallery.
Nature On The Loose is free, but RSVP is required through booking platform, Eventbrite. Wollongong Art Gallery August 19 and 20.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.