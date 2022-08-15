Would Morrison's self-made appointments pass the pub test: editorial

The notion a Prime Minister is simply the first among equals in cabinet has been a cornerstone of the Westminster system since Sir Robert Walpole formed his first government 301 years ago in 1721.
This credo, which goes hand-in-hand with the equally long-standing principle of ministerial responsibility, is fundamental to establishing trust in the government by the governed.
Ever since Federation Australians have trusted the members of their parliaments to be open about who's in charge and who is responsible for what.
The idea someone has been secretly influencing key government decisions has been unthinkable.
That could be one of the reasons why, having had himself sworn in, not only the supplementary health and finance minister during the early stages of the pandemic, but also as the joint Resources Minister during 2021, Scott Morrison kept this secret.
The allocation of additional ministerial responsibilities to existing cabinet members is, as the Governor-General was at pains to point out on Monday, not unusual and requires neither pomp nor ceremony. It usually occurs when a minister steps down, as was the case with Christian Porter, or is dismissed.
The long established practice has been that when such changes are made they are announced to the Parliament and the public. What sets Mr Morrison's actions apart is that nobody had stepped down or been sacked and that his additional powers were not made public.
While, given the nature of the crisis Australia was facing in March 2020, Mr Morrison's snap decision to have himself sworn in as an alternate Health Minister is defensible, being sworn in as both the Finance Minister and the Resources Minister demands an explanation.
Those power grabs were all the more remarkable for being carried out without the knowledge or consent of the two incumbents.
While Mr Hunt knew what was going on Mr Cormann apparently would not have known his authority had been compromised until the news broke over the weekend. The former Resources Minister, Nationals MP Keith Pitt, only found out about the change when Mr Morrison personally intervened to block a petroleum exploration licence off the NSW Central Coast last year.
Given the background, that intervention warrants further investigation as part of the probe into the legality of Mr Morrison's actions Mr Albanese has called. It is possible that in blocking the licence the former PM has opened the door for a costly legal challenge.
What appears to have been, at the very least, an act of monumental hubris could have a very long tail.
