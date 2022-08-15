Illawarra Mercury
Have Your Say

Would Morrison's self-made appointments pass the pub test: editorial

August 15 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The notion a Prime Minister is simply the first among equals in cabinet has been a cornerstone of the Westminster system since Sir Robert Walpole formed his first government 301 years ago in 1721.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.