Illawarra's new art society for those who 'colour outside the lines'

The Illawarra has a new art society aimed at alternative practices like unique metal work or upcycling used tea-bags into delicate fine art.
Against The Tide was dreamt up by Madison Martin to "honour the wonderful diversity" of contemporary artists and artisans living on the South Coast - those who "colour outside the lines".
"Art is all around us whether it's the way you do makeup or your phone cover, or your car," Ms Martin said.
"Coming from Blue Mountains there was so much creativity there, but there would still be those [groups with] 47 paintings of The Three Sisters.
"We wanted to create a soft place to land for creators that are a bit alternative in what they make, and give them a platform."
Upon moving to the Illawarra Ms Martin met Amber Bates, who saves her old tea-bags, dries them and irons them before turning them into masterpieces.
Together the pair are taking expressions of interest from other artists and artisans whose work might be a little different to the norm, with plans for regular workshops, catchups and a group exhibition at Wollongong Art Gallery next May.
Creatives keen to get onboard can email attalternativeart@gmail.com.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
