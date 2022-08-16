Illawarra Blue Stars athletes are heading into the final rounds of winter cross country, with the Minumurra course last Sunday producing a tough run in glorious sunny weather. Next Sunday will be the final round of cross country at Bulli Beach.
Although weekly runs have been down, members attending have enjoyed all courses and friendship with get together at local coffee shops afterwards, enabling athletes to enjoy the day.
The final round of winter track and field will be held on August 28 at Kerryn McCann Athletics Centre, and all athletes are invited to attend this final round before the start of summer track and field.
Blue Stars have announced the commencement date for summer track and field, with the club starting a little later than usual due to the World Cycling Championships. Instead, the club will open summer season on October 9 at Kerryn McCann Athletics Centre. First events will begin at 2.30pm, and athletes are urged to be there earlier for rego, uniform and competition info. Athletes will have a two-week trial and then have to register with the club.
All ages are encouraged from eight to 80, with age brackets catering for everyone. The club encourages dual membership so if you are registered with a Little As club, and are 11 to 17, Blue Stars urge you to become a dual member.
All dual members will be entitled to contest all events conducted under Athletics NSW and Athletics Australia. All athletes attending high school are reminded of the NSW All Schools to be conducted in September, which will officially open the summer season of track and field. Congratulations to all our athletes who have made the NSW high and primary schools state titles, from both public and private schools.
So far, Athletics NSW have released dates for the Illawarra Track Challenge, hosted by the Illawarra Blue Stars for January 14, 2023. This will be followed the following weekend by the country titles. The club is also gearing up for the NSW State Relays in November, and members are urged to make themselves available for selection as dates will be finalised this week by Athletics NSW.
