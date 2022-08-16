Blue Stars have announced the commencement date for summer track and field, with the club starting a little later than usual due to the World Cycling Championships. Instead, the club will open summer season on October 9 at Kerryn McCann Athletics Centre. First events will begin at 2.30pm, and athletes are urged to be there earlier for rego, uniform and competition info. Athletes will have a two-week trial and then have to register with the club.

