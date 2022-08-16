Coach Jamie Soward says the Dragons are ready to hit the ground running when their NRLW campaign kicks off this Sunday against the Titans in Wollongong.
St George Illawarra are looking to go one step better this season after last season's heart-breaking 16-4 loss in the grand final against the Roosters earlier this year.
In his second season at the helm, Soward has managed to retain 18 players from last season's squad, while also boosting his stock with six new signings, led Australian Rugby 7s Commonwealth Games silver medallist Cassie Staples and North Sydney Bears front-rower Tara McGrath-West.
Perhaps the biggest win for Soward is the fact that he has managed to retain his team's spine that was so successful last season.
Star fullback Emma Tonegato, halves pairing Taliah Fuimaono and Rachael Pearson, along with hooker Keeley Davis and youngster Quincy Dodd - who formed a lethal partnership - all return to the side, with the only notable departure being Jaime Chapman to Brisbane.
"To be able to retain our spine and the majority of our squad is a huge advantage for us. It was nice to be able to get the two best number nines in the world in my opinion in Keeley and Quincy and then we've got the best fullback in the world in Emma," Soward said on Tuesday.
"Then you've got Rachael and Taliah who have been outstanding with their combinations, especially after Rachael has just come off a successful Origin campaign and Taliah would have been in that squad if she wasn't injured.
"It's nice to be able to work with those girls again and they've shown that they are the best players in their position."
However, heading into the 2022 season, the Dragons are no longer the underdogs. Fuimaono and Pearson, who were debutants in 2021, managed to form one of, if not the best, halves combinations in the competition last season.
The key for Soward will be how the Red V handle the new-found favouritism and expectation.
Sportsbet has St George Illawarra as equal favourites, alongside reigning champions the Roosters, to claim the 2022 premiership.
Given Tonegato, Fuimaono and Pearson all only have played one NRLW season, Dragons fans can be forgiven for assuming there could still be more to come from their star players this time around. However, Soward said that he had no concerns of the added expectations for this season.
"We're aware of all the expectations and the outside noise," he said. "I've explained to the girls that last year is history and we've put ourselves in a really good position as a club but we need to realise this season is whole different mountain to climb. I've spoken to the team and addressed the expectations and we're across it."
Soward said the team was firmly focused on the new season, as the side looks to avenge their grand final defeat.
"The grand final seems forever ago. It would be silly to think that we would't want to go one better, that's pretty obvious," Soward said.
"It's all about the process for us and the results aren't going to dictate or compromise anything that we've learnt. So the main thing for us this season is enjoying the process and get ready for Sunday against the Titans."
