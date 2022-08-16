"It's a dream come true for me personally. The boys were a little bit gutted that we didn't get an away trip in the Australia Cup and we didn't get an A-League side. To be able to host the game against Macarthur at Macedonia Park is honestly a privilege and we're buzzing for the game and it's unreal for us and all of Illawarra football really. I'm keen to see 800 cevapis and 800 fans from the United faithful there to support us," he laughed.