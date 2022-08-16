Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

United ready to go against A-League side Macarthur Bulls

By Jordan Warren
Updated August 16 2022 - 12:17am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Historic: Flanagan said the game against the Bulls is massive for Illawarra football. Picture: Adam McLean

Wollongong United forward Jeremy Flanagan said it was a "dream come true" for him to play against A-League opposition when the Illawarra Premier League side will face off against Dwight Yorke's Macarthur Bulls at Macedonia Park in a friendly on Wednesday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.