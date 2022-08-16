Wollongong United forward Jeremy Flanagan said it was a "dream come true" for him to play against A-League opposition when the Illawarra Premier League side will face off against Dwight Yorke's Macarthur Bulls at Macedonia Park in a friendly on Wednesday night.
The 24-year-old said the side were still gutted to have lost out to Victorian NPL side Green Gully in the Australia Cup round of 32 and to not face a professional side. He said this game provided the opportunity they thought they had missed out on.
"It's a dream come true for me personally. The boys were a little bit gutted that we didn't get an away trip in the Australia Cup and we didn't get an A-League side. To be able to host the game against Macarthur at Macedonia Park is honestly a privilege and we're buzzing for the game and it's unreal for us and all of Illawarra football really. I'm keen to see 800 cevapis and 800 fans from the United faithful there to support us," he laughed.
Flanagan said whilst the match was officially a "friendly", United would be looking to stamp their authority in the contest.
"We have experienced players all over the park and brilliant young players coming through. As we showed in the Cup, we're not far off an NPL club standard. I feel as though at Macedonia Park we can match any team in Australia for 90 minutes."
Flanagan added he was excited at the prospect of coming up against top quality opposition.
"I've had a look at the squad and there's two players that excite me, Socceroo Daniel Arzani and former Cardiff City player Craig Noone. Not sure how many minutes these players will get but what an experience to play against international players like that. Obviously seeing their coach Dwight Yorke will be special as well, he's a legend of the game.
