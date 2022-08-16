Illawarra Mercury
Banned motorbike rider Peter Penman sentenced for Oak Flats crash that put him in coma

Natalie Croxon
Updated August 16 2022 - 9:25am, first published 5:30am
The scene of the crash on Hopetoun St in Oak Flats in October 2021, involving banned driver Peter Penman. Picture: Sylvia Liber

A disqualified driver who ended up in a weeks-long coma after he crashed a motorbike at Oak Flats has avoided time behind bars.

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

