Whether you love or hate Soward, I think most people can recognise that he's always loved a fight. His passionate for the game and ability to scrap above his weight bracket was evident during his playing days, and I think that has now seeped through to his coaching. I spoke with Dragons captain Kezie Apps ahead of the last NRLW season, and she couldn't speak highly enough of Soward's impact at the club. It will be interesting to see if he now has ambitions to get involved with the NRL side of coaching.