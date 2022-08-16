Welcome to The Debate, where the Mercury sport team discusses the big issues in Illawarra, national and international sport. This week, sports writers JOSH BARTLETT and AGRON LATIFI discuss the Dragons' ambitions as the 2022 NRLW season gets under way this weekend.
BARTLETT: Well, Agron, it seems bizarre to be talking about the start of a winter competition in mid-August, but here we are. St George Illawarra kick off their NRLW season 2.0 this Sunday at home, as they look to go one better and build on their grand final loss to the Roosters earlier this year.
Jamie Soward and his coaching crew have done a tremendous job to keep most of their key talent together, which includes maintaining their spine of Emma Tonegato, Taliah Fuimaono, Rachael Pearson and Keeley Davis, along with Quincy Dodd in the 14 jersey.
Looking at that roster, do you think this side can break the drought and bring a NRLW title to Wollongong?
LATIFI: I do, Josh. I think Soward and co have done a great job keeping hold of the majority of the Dragons' quality players. The whole spine of last season's great squad is back. Having Emma Tonegato, Taliah Fuimaono, Rachael Pearson, Keeley Davis and Quincy Dodd in the squad again is great from a stability point of view.
I reckon the disappointment of losing to the Roosters in the grand final still hurts and this squad will be desperate to go one better this season.
I can't wait to see how they start on Sunday. What's your thoughts Josh, do you think they can go all the way?
BARTLETT: The Red V have got twice already to the big prize in the NRLW, back in 2019 and of course the delayed 2021 competition earlier this year. To me, that shows that there is enough quality to challenge once again.
There's been a few players who have been there for the long haul, including their inspirational skipper Kezie Apps, who I believe will have that burning desire to go one step closer and win the title.
Speaking of Kezie, she will play a key role in the Dragons' forward pack once again this season, but she definitely won't be alone. Elsie Albert provided plenty of spark and energy last campaign on her way to jointly winning the Dragons NRLW Medal, alongside Emma Tonegato, as their player of the year. The likes of Shaylee Bent and Hollie Wheeler will also be crucial in their go-forward.
Another great thing for the Dragons is that they haven't lost too much talent in the off-season, with Jaime Chapman (Brisbane) being the only notable departure.
Sportsbet has St George Illawarra as equal favourites to win the premiership, along with reigning champions the Roosters, which I think is about right. What do you think, Agron?
LATIFI: That seems about right. The Roosters and Dragons have I believe improved on their squads from last season. The big question is, have the other teams improved enough to match these big guns?
Time will tell but I reckon the Roosters and St George Illawarra deserve to be considered competition favourites. This expectation to do well hasn't seemed to bother Jamie Soward's side in the past and I don't think it will affect them this time around.
It will be interesting to see how Soward approaches this season. There is a lot of talk around the league that he could be appointed as an assistant coach for the Dragons' NRL side for next season. St George Illawarra sacked assistant coaches Peter Gentle and Mathew Head recently and have yet to replace them. It's believed head coach Anthony Griffin will pick Soward as one of his assistants. Is this what you have been hearing, Josh?
BARTLETT: That seems to be the rumour floating around. I think Soward showed in his debut season that he can galvanise a playing group, which would appeal to Griffin.
Whether you love or hate Soward, I think most people can recognise that he's always loved a fight. His passionate for the game and ability to scrap above his weight bracket was evident during his playing days, and I think that has now seeped through to his coaching. I spoke with Dragons captain Kezie Apps ahead of the last NRLW season, and she couldn't speak highly enough of Soward's impact at the club. It will be interesting to see if he now has ambitions to get involved with the NRL side of coaching.
We mentioned earlier that the Roosters and Dragons both deserve the favouritism tag, but I think it would be silly to write off the Broncos. Brisbane had won every NRLW comp up until earlier this year, and while they've lost some big guns in Millie Boyle and Tamika Upton, they still boast plenty of great talent, led by Ali Brigginshaw.
The Knights and Eels have both bolstered their squads ahead of the 2022 campaign, while the Titans flexed their muscles last season by knocking over the Broncos. The Dragons will host Gold Coast in round one this Sunday in Wollongong, do you expect the visitors to put up a strong challenge?
LATIFI: I definitely think the Titans will put up a good fight. They just fell short of a maiden grand final berth and all reports suggest they're more than ready to better their debut campaign.
Seven fresh faces join 16 Titans from the club's debut season, to be steered by Queensland and Australian legend Karyn Murphy who has joined as the Gold Coast's director of female rugby league.
How the new players gel is the key. I'm sure they will give the Dragons a run for their money but I feel the home side will prove too strong and kick off their season with a win.
Josh, not wanting to look too far ahead, but how exciting is it that the Dragons and Roosters NRLW teams will create history on September 2 when they play the first match at the rebuilt Sydney Football Stadium?
The Dragons v Roosters match will be played at the $900 million Allianz Stadium on the Friday night before NRL blockbuster between Roosters and Rabbitohs.
BARTLETT: I think it's a terrific announcement, mate, and can only help to accelerate the growth of the women's game. It should be an entertaining and important match too. As we mentioned earlier, both sides are expected to be challengers for the title, and this contest could help define their campaigns.
Fingers crossed, the Dragons win their first two matches and are full of steam heading into that crunch game.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
