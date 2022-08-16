The Young Matildas face a do-or-die battle with Spain on Wednesday as they aim to keep their FIFA Women's Under-20s World Cup campaign alive in Costa Rica.
Advertisement
The Aussie side, which is captained by Illawarra Stingrays young gun Sheridan Gallagher and also features Shellharbour teenager Jyana Dos Santos, must win Wednesday's clash to progress out of the group stage.
The Young Matildas opened their campaign with a 3-1 win over host nation Costa Rica last week, before falling 2-0 to Brazil on Sunday. They currently sit in third place in group A, but are set to finish in the top two if they defeat Spain.
After Sunday's loss, Australian head coach Leah Blayney said her side remained confident going into their final group game.
"We know that we're capable of playing some good football," she said.
"We still demonstrated that tonight [against Brazil] in patches, just for not long enough periods of time for our standards."
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for breaking news emails below.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.