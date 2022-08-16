"To be honest, it never came to my mind [to play in Thailand], but I was always open to the experience. Once I received a call to come here, I looked at the coach [Kevin Blackwell] and the club, and saw they were progressing in the right way, and the coach was full of experience coaching teams like Leeds and Sheffield United in the Premier League, so it was a no brainer for me to come here and try something different," Murray told the Mercury.