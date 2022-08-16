Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

'Not something anyone wants to hear': Illawarra could get another big wet this spring

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated August 16 2022 - 9:27am, first published 5:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The national weather bureau has predicted a "wetter than usual" spring likely for eastern Australia, but you shouldn't put the swimsuit away yet according to a University of Wollongong expert.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.