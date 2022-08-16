Police appeal for information on woman missing from Austinmer

Police are appealing for public information to locate a woman missing from Austinmer.
Tenika Leggo, 27, was last seen at Warrawong, around 1.30pm Monday, August 15.
Advertisement
When Tenika could not be contacted by family and friends, Lake Illawarra police officers were notified and commenced inquiries into her whereabouts.
Police have described Tenika as being of Caucasian appearance, 165cm, with a solid build, long purple hair, fair complexion and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black jumper and black track pants.
Tanika is known to frequent Central Railway Station and could have been travelling on rail network, likely to be the T4 Illawarra line.
Police have urged anyone with information into Tanika's location to contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.