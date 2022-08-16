Woman missing from Austinmer found safe and well

A woman missing from Austinmer on Tuesday has been found.
Police called for assistance to locate Tenika Leggo, 27, who was reported missing after she was last seen at Warrawong on Monday afternoon.
However it was confirmed by police she is safe and well after Tenika presented to Lake Illawarra police station around 3:10pm on Tuesday.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
