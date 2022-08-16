Illawarra Mercury
Camden queen Pomara Fifth hopes to inspire others after 'surreal' RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under 2022 experience

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 16 2022 - 10:57am, first published 8:00am
A Camden drag superstar hopes her time on RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under inspires others from regional communities to unapologetically be themselves.

Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

