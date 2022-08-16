A Camden drag superstar hopes her time on RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under inspires others from regional communities to unapologetically be themselves.
Pomara Fifth, who represents First Nations and Maori queens, wanted to show viewers it doesn't matter where you're from, you can "be whoever you want to be".
"That was my intention going into the show," Pomara, 29, said after her elimination on episode three of season two.
"I think being someone from an area like Camden and showing that I did this ... can show others in rural communities that it doesn't matter, you don't have to fit the mould."
Pomara, AKA Brad Kennedy, entered the fabulous world of drag in 2014. It was a natural progression after being involved in dancing and performing since age five.
"I'd been exposed to drag all my life through movies like Priscilla," Pomara said. "But when I saw it for my very own eyes in 2014 I knew straight away that's what I wanted to be doing."
The Ru Paul's Drag Race franchise has become hugely popular since the show's inception in 2009, since claiming 11 Emmy Awards. It has expanded to include countless international spin-offs, like Down Under.
The show's goal each season is for drag queen RuPaul to find the next Drag Superstar, which sees queens compete in a challenge and themed runway each episode, before the bottom two battle it out in a Lip Sync Extravaganza.
Pomara said it was "surreal" to be on the show and to get one-on-one with the iconic RuPaul in person.
"It didn't feel real until I actually walked into the room for the first time," she said. "That's when I was like, 'Holy s---, I'm on drag race and there are all these other cross dressers here too!'"
Queens are only given a matter of hours to complete challenges assigned by RuPaul, Pomara revealed, the first of which which included constructing an entire garment using locally sourced and recycling materials.
Pomara, who thought she had come prepared for sewing challenges, was lumped with wool.
"I was ready to go, I had all my patterns and was ready to rock and roll," Pomara said. "But then I got wool!
"It felt like a curveball ... but every single one of us there are professionals and we all have the mindset to say 'This is what I've got, and I'm gonna sell the s--- out of it!'
"That's what drag is about, working on the fly and working under pressure."
In episode three, Pomara made her mark in a fabulous floor-length gown which represented her culture on the runway for the theme of 'Red for Filth'.
"My inspiration was to come out and not use a traditional red," she said. "I wanted to use an ochre red and aimed to represent the big red rock (Uluru) herself."
Pomara has received a flood of support since appearing on the show.
"I've had so many people reach out and say 'Oh my God, I grew up in Camden!'" she said.
"I can't get over how lovely and supportive everyone has been. It feels like such a full circle moment."
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
