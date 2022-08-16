Shellharbour council car chaos - Ward wonders if police minister was told

Kiama MP Gareth Ward has asked Police Minister Paul Toole if Shellharbour's Anna Watson spoke to him over an election issue involving her stepson.
Ms Watson has denied making any representation.
During the Shellharbour Council Ward A pre-poll a conflict emerged between independent Marianne Saliba and Ms Watson's stepson, Labor candidate Aarron Vann.
He said he was run over by Ms Saliba; she said he deliberately put his foot under her rear wheel.
The police handed out infringement notices to both of them.
In a question on notice lodged by Mr Ward he asked Mr Toole whether he was briefed about the involvement of Ms Watson and whether the Shellharbour MP had contacted the minister.
Mr Ward hoped there was "no involvement that shows cause for concern or alarm".
Ms Watson said she'd made no contact with Mr Toole.
"No, I made no contact with them, nothing," Ms Watson said, adding that Mr Ward was "muck-raking".
With both Mr Vann and Ms Saliba both handed infringement notices, Ms Watson saw that as the end of the matter.
"The police, who are the correct authority to investigate what happened, took statements and they looked at the video footage," she said.
"They've made a decision based on those statements and that video footage.
"I accept their findings and as far as I'm concerned that was the end of it."
She added she was not considering launching any civil case over the issue.
A spokesperson from Police Minister Mr Toole's office said the complaints "are an operational matter for police.
"The minister's office has received no correspondence from Ms Watson in relation to these matters," the spokesperson said.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
