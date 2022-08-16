The opportunity to play under new head coach Jacob Jackomas was a big factor in Deng Deng leaving the Brisbane Bullets after one season to return to the Illawarra Hawks.
The experienced forward's return to the Hawks this season was announced in June but Deng only arrived in Wollongong recently after completing his playing commitments with NBL1 South outfit Kilsyth Cobras.
The 30-year-old said he was keen to replicate the 2020-21 season he enjoyed with Illawarra, which he rated as 'one of the best' in his professional career.
"I'm definitely excited to come back. I had a good season here. I get along with everyone else, I felt like home......that is the reason I came back," Deng said.
"I've had a good relationship with the coach too.....that's another reason why I came back. He is a good coach, he knows what he is doing, he is a players coach, I'm excited to be coached by him this coming season and see what we can achieve."
Deng is effectively a player swap with Harry Froling, who signed with the Bullets in June.
Deng played an average 18 minutes last season for the Bullets, for 6.82 points per game and 4.46 rebounds per game.
But he returned to Hawks' pre-season training this week fresh from helping the Cobras finish second in the NBL1 South competition.
'It was good playing for the Cobras. We had a really good team and a great group of guys and coaches. It's been really good winning lots of games," he said.
"I'm happy to be here in Wollongong now.
"It is always a blessing to play at WIN Entertainment Centre. It is really good. I'm excited, it is always fun playing in front of the Hawks nation, they are very passionate fans and I'm excited."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
