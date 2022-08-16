Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Kiama mum Sabrina Kelly is about to kick a massive marathon goal

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 16 2022 - 12:40pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Medals: Three years in the making, Kiama's Sabrina Kelly will complete her goal of running a marathon in every Australian state this weekend. Picture: Rob Peet.

When Sabrina Kelly was an asthmatic child, she remembers finishing last every cross country.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.