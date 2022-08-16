When Sabrina Kelly was an asthmatic child, she remembers finishing last every cross country.
Now, the mum-of-two and owner of a Kiama daycare centre is gearing up to hit a massive marathon goal.
"As a kid I was in hospital quite a lot with asthma," Sabrina said.
"I can remember during the primary school cross country, by the time I finished they had already packed up and left," she laughed.
Sabrina still doesn't call herself a "runner" but after this weekend, she will be able to tick running a 42.2 kilometre marathon in every state of Australia off her bucket list.
What started as a hobby of going for a quick jog around the block after she had her daughter quickly turned into a deep love for pounding the pavement.
"Three months after my daughter was born, I would put my shoes on and go around the block just to clear my head. I made the goal of running one kilometre," she said.
"I pushed that goal up further and further. When she was nine months old in 2013, I ran the Sydney marathon.
"I did it so poorly because I did what all new runners do and did it without a plan. I ended up with patella tendinitis in both knees, and the day before the marathon the physio strapped my knees straight.
"I crossed the finish line looking like Forrest Gump, but I did it."
The benefits of running have been enormous for Sabrina - she can't remember the last time she had an asthma attack.
Sabrina has since ran marathons in Melbourne and the Gold Coast, with her most memorable yet challenging trek being around the bottom of Uluru in 40 degree heat.
And this weekend, she will finally run a marathon in Adelaide after the race was stalled for three years due to bushfires and the pandemic. She had raised more than $2000 for Animal Rescue ahead of the race in 2019.
"The last elusive state on my list has taken me three years to get there," Sabrina said.
In the meantime, the passionate runner has kept up her training regime which involves getting outside the door daily by 5am wearing an interesting combination of headgear.
"It's a luxury when I get to run in the daylight," Sabrina said. "Sometimes the runs are so big, I start wearing a head torch and finish wearing sunglasses."
Her biggest tips for other mums looking to make a fitness goal was to "run your own race" and eliminate mum guilt.
"Don't compare yourself to others, set your own goals and start small," she said.
"For mums in particular, it's rare to take time out to do something that's perceived as selfish ... but it's how you care for yourself."
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
