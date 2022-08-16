The opportunities afforded a region such as the Illawarra rarely present themselves accidentally.
Invariably the proportion of legwork and brain work done behind the scenes is only matched by the number of people who leave others to accept the public plaudits.
This is why Wollongong is in the frame to be the city "that could".
That could host the UCI 2022 World Road Championships and, in a different realm altogether but one with its own set of "special challenges", could successfully hold e-scooters trials.
Clearly, the magnitude of an international multi-day globally-enjoyed cycling event outweighs an e-scooter trial but it's all relative.
Of course, there's life beyond two wheels, be it electric or leg-powered. Take for instance Electrify 2515. Driven by volunteers, the project proposes to fully electrify 500 households in Wollongong's northern suburbs.
Then there's the collective response to the offshore wind farm opportunity which saw Business Illawarra and the unions unite when the region was included in a six-strong shortlist of potential locations.
Granted, there are challenges to all these endeavours.
Involvement in these events is not compulsory, though yes, some will impact whether you like it or not.
However if the measure of a community's maturity is how it handles difficult conversations, then now's the chance for us all to communicate meaningfully - about all these topics and more.
