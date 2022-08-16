A man in his 60s has died after a two-car crash in the Batemans Bay CBD.
Emergency services were called to Perry Street about 2.45pm on Tuesday after a Nissan Navara and a Mitsubishi ASX SUV collided head-on.
The Nissan driver was taken to Moruya Hospital, but the 66-year-old died a short time later.
The 84-year-old Mitsubishi driver was also taken to Moruya Hospital, with minor injuries.
South Coast police have begun investigating the circumstances of the crash.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police will prepare a report for the coroner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
