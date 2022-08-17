A good draw backed up by three strong wins delivered Figtree Sports clubmates Don Barnes and John Chetcuti victory in the recent Wiseman Park Men's Over-50s Pairs tournament.
Barnes and skip Chetcuti finished with 3wins+39 to claim the $400 top prize in an event which featured 32 teams from across Zone 16.
Advertisement
''Having a good draw helped and we got off to a good start and were able to keep it going for the three games,'' said Barnes, whose original partner had to withdraw, with Chetcuti proving an excellent fill-in.
The Figtree pair had a 17-shot win in their opening game and another 17-shot victory in game two, with a five-shot margin in game three sealing the title.
Woonona's Brad Adams and Warren Hamilton collected $200 as runners-up on 3wins+32, with Wiseman Park's Garry O'Brien and Woonona's John Ritchie a close-up third (3wins+29), just a shot clear of Woonona's Steve Connor and Paul Robertson (3wins+28) in fourth.
The format was three games of 12 ends with prizes also for the three-game winners.
Brett Cleary and Jeff Meredith were Game 1's top pairing, with Bob Owen and Bill Owen the top combination in Game 2, while Ray Parkes and John Green had the biggest margin win in Game 3.
All three Wiseman Park greens were filled with everyone enjoying lunch and the club's facilities on a sunny and mild winter's day.
Many Illawarra clubs are holding Over-50s Pairs events including Albion Park BC next Tuesday (Aug 23) and Woonona Men's BC on Monday September 5.
The first Zone 16 championship for the new 2022-23 season is the Zone Pairs which begins on Sunday, September 11. Meanwhile, in representative news, Dapto Citizens Ricci-Rose Hampton and Warilla recruit Travis Moran are part of the eight-player squad to represent the NSW Girls and Boys Junior (U18s) team respectively against Queensland this weekend at Chermside BC.
Balgownie-based Mt Lewis bowler John Green is part of two rinks for the NSW Over-40's to face Queensland at Taren Point BC on August 22-23.
Read more: Hawks the perfect fit for Swaka Lo Buluk
In a big couple of days in the NSW vs Queensland rivalry at Taren Point, Figtree's Matt Miles joins NSW's Commonwealth Games stars Ben Twist, Corey Wedlock, Carl Healey and Aaron Wilson plus Games reserve Jesse Noronha for the Blues Open Men's team.
The squad was named before NSW's comprehensive 3-0 series win over Victoria, meaning reigning NSW Open Singles and Pairs finalist Lee Stinson was very unlucky to be left out of the Blues team to face Queensland.
Figtree's Kay Moran and Fairy Meadow junior Dawn Hayman will feature for the Blues Open Women against Queensland, while Figtree's Jayden Gebbie will play for the Blues Men's Under-25s.
Corrimal were impressive first round winners, while Figtree's No 1 side along with Towradgi and Warilla were victorious on the opening day of the new Illawarra Division 1 Men's Pennants competition.
In a seven-week competition, Corrimal made an outstanding start in Division 1 with a 76-45 (9-1) home victory over Albion Park.
Advertisement
John Hills and partners posted a 32-9 victory over Warren Turner, while Dean Aitken's rink beat Brett Duprez 23-14. The Eagles' Corey Thompson prevented a Corrimal sweep with a 22-21 win over Danyon Christie in the match of the day.
In other games, Figtree No 1 beat their No 2 clubmates, 72-50 (9-1). Steve Simeon beat Tim Love 26-17 and Peter Ford defeated Robin Smith 29-13.
Read more: IAS completes successful triathlon trials
Gordon Young earned his No 2 side a point with a tough 20-17 win over Matty Miles.
In the tightest round-one match, Towradgi beat Kiama 59-51 (9-1). Towradgi's David Wakeling skipped his rink to a 21-14 win over Jason Mathers and Anthony Jones beat Steve Wills 21-16.
Brad Rossiter's 21-17 win over Robbie Warren ensured Kiama left with a point.
Advertisement
Warilla beat Woonona 73-50 (9-1), with Lee Stinson (29-11) and Jamie Mitchell (27-17) in good form, while Woonona skip Jared Hamilton edged out Aaron Teys 22-17.
Dapto Citizens apprentice greenkeeper Jackson Williams claimed one of Dapto Citizens' most prestigious titles by winning the 2022-23 Major Singles.
Williams beat the experienced Rob Clayton 25-19 in a quality 24-end decider.
Williams went on a 15-2 run from 9-8 ahead to be within two shots of the title before Clayton applied pressure to his young opponent.
Clayton won a number of ends to only trail 24-19 before Jackson picked up the shot required to clinch the Singles crown.
Advertisement
In the Club Minor Singles, Luke Bailey followed up a brilliant 25-8 win over Josh Bennis in the semi-finals to beat Tom Chidiac by the same score in the title decider.
Chidiac is knocking on the door of Citos' Minor Singles crown after also reaching the final for 2021.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.