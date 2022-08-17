Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Figtree triumphant in Wiseman Park Over-50s Pairs

By Mike Driscoll
August 17 2022 - 9:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Champs: Figtree Sports' John Chetcuti and Don Barnes won the Wiseman Park Mens Over-50s Pairs event. Picture: Mike Driscoll

A good draw backed up by three strong wins delivered Figtree Sports clubmates Don Barnes and John Chetcuti victory in the recent Wiseman Park Men's Over-50s Pairs tournament.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.