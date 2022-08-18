Hot Property Illawarra: How Wollongong agent Bob Onofri still runs a successful business at age 90

Welcome to the latest edition of Australian Community Media's free weekly real estate newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.
Among this week's top stories is an in-depth profile of 90-year-old Bob Onofri, a fixture of Illawarra real estate.
After 60-plus years in the game, Wollongong real estate agent Mr Onofri continues to operate his full-time business without a computer, mobile phone, computer, website or social media.
Instead, he tells us why relationships remain crucial to success in the industry.
After COVID lockdowns fuelled record-breaking growth rates among many of Australia's regional lifestyle areas, the Illawarra is now one of the regions to have experienced a fall in house values.
However, Illawarra houses have still retained a median value of just over $1 million.
CoreLogic's latest quarterly Regional Market Update examines growth conditions across Australia's largest non-capital city regions.
The largest quarterly falls in house values occurred in the Richmond-Tweed region, down 4.5 per cent, followed by the Illawarra (down 3.5 per cent) and Southern Highlands and Shoalhaven (down three per cent).
Now on to properties currently on the market.
Thirteen years ago, Kevin Sullivan had a bicycle accident which led to a lack of functionality in his right arm for several years.
The then part-time musician was unable to play during his recovery and while also experiencing PTSD, Mr Sullivan and wife Belinda took to renovating and re-selling homes.
They've listed their latest project for sale - a mixed use, multi-tenanted property at Gerringong which includes a popular Airbnb component.
It has a price guide in the mid-$3 million range.
Meanwhile, more than $24.4 million worth of luxury oversized apartments overlooking the Shellharbour Marina have been sold at launch.
The Vela apartments at The Waterfront, Shell Cove were released via ballot on August 4, with 12 snapped up within hours of hitting the market.
Find out more here.
Lastly, a boutique development in Wollongong where three-bedroom apartments are marketed for more than $1.5 million is approaching "sold out" status.
'Rise on Gipps', located at 50 Gipps Street is currently under construction.
We talk to a local couple who have bought there off-the-plan.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra and South Coast property reporter
