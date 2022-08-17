A world-first in bathroom sinks has helped a Wollongong interior designer winning the honour of Australia's Bathroom Designer of the Year for 2022.
Eliesha Keenan of Paiano Design, created a sleek yet sustainable bathroom for the Peppertree House in Unanderra - a fancy addition to an older home, built around a 60-year-old tree.
Last week's top honour with the Kitchen and Bathroom Design Institute (KBDi) is the highest award Mrs Keenan has ever received, for her very high-tech bathroom.
"The basin is basically the world's first 100 waterproof basin made out of solid wood composite (like woodchips), that was flown over from Finland," Mrs Keenan said.
"All the tap-ware was handmade by Wood Melbourne; all these places are sustainable. The vanity unit itself was made by my parents' [kitchen company] with ... anti-fingerprint [nano-technology]."
The room itself is cantilevered off the ground, has leafy views and a strong push for sustainability, like the rest of the build.
Mrs Keenan said designing a sexy yet sustainable bathroom wasn't difficult but everything she selected was carefully thought out.
"It was very unique being the bathroom of the Illawarra's first Passive House, let alone being cantilevered off the group and wrapping around a 60-year-old Pepper Tree," she said.
"There was a lot of searching to find special items such as the Woodio Basin all the way from Finland. It was also about supporting other small businesses that had similar views and goals in the design and building industry."
The KBDi judges said there was much more to the Peppertree bathroom than could be captured in a photograph.
"The designer created a space with an earthy aesthetic, innovative material usage and a highly functional layout, ticking all the boxes for a sustainable and liveable project," the KBDI judges stated.
"The bathroom was comprehensively documented with a detailed specification and professional plan set, and the judges were delighted to award the designer a national title."
The Peppertree House is no stranger to winning awards with accolades already handed out to the builder Souter Built and its architect Alexander Symes - including the 2022 NSW Architecture Award for Sustainable Architecture.
Mrs Keenan grew up in the building industry, as her parents have their own kitchen company, but branched out on her own several years ago.
She believes the Peppetree House has "set a new standard for living", while more and more people are choosing to seek out sustainable products and design.
Mrs Keenan's tips for sustainable design and renovation:
"By being Sustainably conscious and designing a space that is true to your needs and aesthetic, your home will surpass any trend and serve you and your family for many years to come."
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
