Search to resume for missing man after golden Labrador 'Buddy' found

Ellouise Bailey
By Ellouise Bailey
Updated August 17 2022 - 12:25am, first published 12:00am
CAN YOU HELP?: Tura Beach man Peter Claux has been missing since June 2. Photo: supplied

Police have renewed their search for an 86-year-old after his dog, which went missing with him 11 weeks ago, was found.

