Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Campaign to protect 'overlooked' Mount Kembla Colliery

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 19 2022 - 2:32am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy member, Luke Pickering Ron Cairns, the editor of History of Coal Mining in the Illawarra, Lynden Bartrim, Ryan Park, Paul Scully, and Graham Prior from the AIMM. Picture: Phillip Grant

There is a push under way to protect part of the Illawarra's history and the site of Australia's worst industrial disaster: the Mount Kembla Colliery.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.