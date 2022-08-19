Campaign to protect 'overlooked' Mount Kembla Colliery

There is a push under way to protect part of the Illawarra's history and the site of Australia's worst industrial disaster: the Mount Kembla Colliery.
The Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy is leading the charge, hoping to preserve the site and find a way to educate members of the public of its importance.
Institute member Phillip Grant said all that remained was the horse stables, a chimney built in 1887 and the powder magazine, with the rest having been razed after the mine closed in the early 1970s.
There are fears that without more effort to protect the site it could be lost to vandals or landslip.
"It's a very significant site that's been overlooked for a long long time," Mr Grant said.
The site dated back to 1865, he said, when the Illawarra's first shale mine opened.
From 1886-87 coal mining continued there following the closure of the shale mine.
Then in 1902, 96 men and boys were killed in an explosion in the early afternoon of July 31, leaving 33 widows and 120 children fatherless.
Mr Grant said the site was still very important to the families of the victims.
He suggested the old mine site could eventually form part of an "industrial trail" and become an attraction, adding to Wollongong's tourism value.
Ideally, Mr Grant said, he would eventually like to see some sort of heritage trail around features of the mine, with informative displays about the history of the site, a monument and a picnic area creating a place that people could visit and reflect.
"The problem is, when you want to tell people the story, you just have a pile of bricks with lantana growing over it," he said.
A former member of the now-defunct Mount Kembla Mining Heritage Inc, he said all the group's material was in storage and there was nowhere to display it.
Mr Grant said there had been projects in the past but they had fallen by the wayside.
But first - and most importantly - he said the little that remained of the mine had to be preserved.
There is a memorial pathway that runs along the former rail line, but nothing at the actual site of the mine.
"The more significant place is where the explosion happened," Mr Grant said.
Members of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy recently met with local MPs Paul Scully and Ryan Park, to discuss their concerns and plans.
The Mount Kembla Colliery sits on land managed by the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service, and is listed as a heritage item under the Wollongong Local Environmental Plan.
Heritage NSW is also assessing a proposal to list the site on the state heritage register.
"Wollongong City Council works closely with NSW National Parks and Wildlife Services to address issues on their land that are raised by local community members," a council spokesperson said.
"Council recently initiated a site meeting with the relevant stakeholders to discuss the issues.
"The NSW Government has management requirements under Section 170 of the NSW Heritage Act to maintain state-owned listed heritage items such as the Mt Kembla Colliery."
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
