The travel buzz in June this holiday season suggests the industry may slowly be returning to its pre-pandemic numbers.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported June 2022 as the busiest month for holidaymakers since the pandemic hit, with 169,000 Aussies travelling overseas.
Wollongong's Emily Perkins was one of the many who jumped at the opportunity of touring the world.
"We went to six countries in 24 days - United Kingdom, Greece, Croatia, Italy, France, Montenegro and had the most amazing experience," she said
The 22-year-old had been itching to travel since 2020 and thought it right to now in celebration of her recent graduation.
"I enjoy being amongst other cultures and meeting new people, it teaches you tolerance, it teaches you how to look at things from a different perspective."
Miss Perkins recalled Croatia's "stunning scenery" as the highlight of her trip.
"I ate so many croissants and so much pasta," she said. "I can still remember how heavenly the Gnocchi pasta tasted."
Expecting to be buried under COVID travel rules, Miss Perkins was pleasantly surprised when she realised most countries had eased their restrictions and the process was quite smooth.
Travel consultant, Leann Goode, who confirmed an increase in departures in June, agreed that the relaxing of vaccination and pre-departure testing rules had made travelling less complicated.
"All flights were running full and people did not have a lot to choose from but they were just happy to go anywhere they could- they just wanted to travel," Ms Goode said.
"The most popular holiday destinations were warm ones like- Serbia, Macedonia, Croatia, Spain, USA, Turkey," she said.
She was relieved to say that she can now see the travel figures picking up post pandemic.
