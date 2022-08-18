Luke from Leisure Coast Bait & Tackle at Corrimal said last week's super moon lunar phase had anglers doubtful of catching much.
However, with the weather window being at its best in a while, it didn't deter any fisho heading out.
Advertisement
Unfortunately for those chasing tuna, it was a frustrating weekend by all local reports but there were some excellent bluefin reports further south with big fish busting the surface.
Some of the barrels, estimated at well over the 100-kilograms mark, were seen spearing through schools of sauries.
But apart from this epic display, they weren't interested in anything the vast number of boats were offering including trolling, cubing and stickbaits with a few crews lamenting their desire for a tub livies.
Surprisingly there were a few big dolphin fish (yes, it is August) caught along with the uncommon short-billed spearfish in amongst the small school 10kg-sized yellowfin.
However, most of this action was up towards Sydney.
Closer to home, the bite seemed to be pretty well shut down on the inshore reefs for those chasing snapper, with nearly all the fish coming off the deeper reefs out over the 40-metres depth line.
That moon phase certainly did not deter the kingie bite with Port islands holding plenty of legal fish - as it has done for quite a while now - and there were a few fish around the 15kg mark.
These bigger fish were taken using big slimeys or squid and down rigged well below the smaller fish that were casually sunbaking on the surface.
The rocks again produced plenty of bread-and-butter tucker with some stud blackfish, drummer, bream and trevally taken on the washes.
For those throwing metals, there were still plenty of tailor and salmon about the ledges at both dawn and dusk, with the tailor going up a better size last week with a couple around the kilo mark.
Beaches by all reports have been slow of late but, again, many anglers are putting it down to the moon of last week with hopes it will improve vastly this week.
Website: www.reeldealfishing.com.au
Email: gazwade@bigpond.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.