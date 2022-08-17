The Waterfront, Shell Cove has picked up a prestigious award that recognises innovation, sustainability and industry leadership in urban development.
The luxury homes and foreshore precinct, which are a joint development between Shellharbour City Council and Frasers Property Australia (FPA), recently won the Excellence in NSW Regional Development award at the UDIA NSW Crown Group Awards for Excellence.
Shell Cove FPA development director Mathew Gulliver was thrilled to add another honour to the development's list of accolades.
"The Waterfront, Shell Cove is both a beautiful place to call home and a world-class tourism destination," Mr Gulliver said. "We thank and congratulate Shellharbour council and all our project partners on this achievement."
Shellharbour Mayor Chris Homer was among those who accepted the award and credited the design to the vision of previous councillors.
I am very proud that The Waterfront at Shell Cove has been recognised as the best regional development in NSW," Cr Homer said.
"Shellharbour City Council continues to set the standard for what can be achieved by an ambitious and effective local government body.
"It is satisfying that the high quality vision of past Councillors has become a high quality reality for the people of Shellharbour.
The Waterfront was officially opened in 2018 and was the result of almost 20 years work.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
