NRL veteran Aaron Woods said he is keen to continue on at the Dragons next season as the forward approaches his 250th appearance in the competition when the side faces the Titans in Wollongong on Sunday.
Woods' contract is currently set to expire at the end of this season. When the 31-year-old was asked if he was eager to resign next season for the club, the former NSW Origin player was very certain.
"Yeah definitely," he said.
"I think this is a team that we can do a lot with next season. We've got some really good youngsters coming through and some really good senior players around them, especially our captain Ben Hunt. He's been one of the form players of the competition and could even win the Dally M, that's how good he has been playing this season. To play alongside players like Ben is great for not only the youngsters but also for myself and it gives us that extra push."
Woods will join the 250-club against the Titans and he said he was very grateful to have played that many games.
"It's a nice milestone for sure. Personally players are usually happy with one game of rugby league so it is a very special achievement," he said.
"I'm just focused on the game on the weekend and hopefully we can win."
