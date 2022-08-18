Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Woods will make his 250th NRL appearance against the Titans on Sunday

By Jordan Warren
Updated August 18 2022 - 5:17am, first published 12:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pushing on: Aaron Woods said he wants to go again next season with the Dragons as he plays his 250th match this weekend. Picture: Anna Warr

NRL veteran Aaron Woods said he is keen to continue on at the Dragons next season as the forward approaches his 250th appearance in the competition when the side faces the Titans in Wollongong on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.