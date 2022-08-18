White Eagles coach Alvin Ceccoli admits this year's lengthened Premier League campaign is taking its toll, as he struggles to cobble together a side to face Coniston on Saturday.
Football South Coast recently announced an overhaul of the IPL competition, with Albion Park and 'Cono' featuring in a new top-eight system, as they attempt to make up for games lost to rain earlier in the season. The restructured set-up, along with a four-game finals series, means the league isn't set to finish until late October.
Ceccoli acknowledges the unfortunate set of circumstances, but has been left frustrated in recent weeks. A combination of players travelling, illness and red cards means he has struggled with numbers and that is set to continue this weekend.
It's a big game, too, for Park in the context of their season, as the fifth-placed side takes on the fourth-positioned Coniston.
"Everything's exhausted. Players that would normally sit on the bench are starting and reserve graders who have never experienced first grade are sitting on the bench. I honestly don't know what's going to happen this weekend," Ceccoli said.
"In terms of the game,Rob (Jonovski, Coniston coach) and I go back a fair while, I obviously played under him and we're friends. But us and Coniston are vying for the same thing."
In the other top-eight games Olympic host Cringila and the Blueys tackle Wollongong United on Saturday, while Port Kembla and Bulli meet on Sunday. In pool B, Woonona tackle Bellambi and South Coast United host Corrimal on Saturday.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
