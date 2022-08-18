Man killed in Picton Road crash

A man has died following a single-vehicle crash on Picton Road on Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to a section of the road at Cordeaux about 4pm after motorists saw a station wagon leave the roadway and hit a tree.
Advertisement
Passing motorists, including an off-duty nurse, stopped to render assistance, but the man died at the scene.
He is yet to be formally identified, however is believed to be aged in his late 30s.
An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash has begun.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.