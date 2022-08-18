The 'perfect buyer' awaits: Kangaroo Valley retreat still on the market after 18 months

More than 18 months after being listed for sale, a popular retreat at Kangaroo Valley remains on the market.
However, the sellers don't appear to be in any rush as they await the right buyer.
Belinda and Ed Allen's in-demand Jacks Corner Retreat is located at 145 Jacks Corner Road.
The homestead was initially listed for sale with a price guide of $4.95 million. It now has a guide of $4.4 million.
According to CoreLogic, the property was listed for sale in January 2021, and has now spent 569 days on the market.
The 40-acre property consists of a combination of about 20 acres of grass paddocks, bushland, rainforest and walking trails throughout that also lead out to a rock gorge with impressive views.
The homestead accommodates 22 people, and features six guest rooms, plus a main house, flat, yoga room and yurt.
Mr Allen bought the property more than a decade ago, and developed it. The couple later took over the on-site management of the business.
Mrs Allen said they had been "quite casual" about the sale process.
"Everybody that comes through really wants to buy it, it's just that it's such a niche market," she said.
"Because it's designed as a retreat, people who want a getaway from Sydney, it sleeps 20 people, so it might be a little big for that purpose.
"And it seems like the people who really want to buy it as a yoga retreat, they don't seem to be able to get financing, so they're always looking for investors."
From battling bushfires to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, after an eventful 2020 the couple decided to sell their popular home and business.
When a fast-moving front of the giant Currowan fire burned through in January 2020, the Allens managed to save the property.
Following this, after being a Qantas captain for more than 30 years, Mr Allen was stood down due to the pandemic and took a voluntary redundancy in December 2020.
Mrs Allen said the demands associated with these events contributed to the decision to sell.
However, Mrs Allen said they were still enjoying running the retreat, which enjoyed consistent bookings and plenty of regular clients.
"We both eventually want to retire, so it's a matter of waiting for the perfect buyer really," she said.
"The [initial] price was a bit ambitious, but we think we've hit the right price now.
"We've got other properties, so we thought we might concentrate on them, sell Jacks and relax.
"And Ed had bought a little plane for himself, so we'd like to go around Australia in that as well."
Selling agent, Frank Barker from Raine and Horne Southern Highlands said it was a property that would require a "specialty buyer".
He said there were currently interested parties.
"It still represents good value - we just have to find that buyer that embraces all that it is," he said.
I'm a member of ACM's national property team, covering the Illawarra and South Coast. Based in Albion Park, NSW, I write about exciting, interesting or just downright quirky properties that have been listed for sale, major sales, market trends, auctions and more. One of my favourite aspects of being a journalist is I believe everyone has a story to tell. What's yours?
