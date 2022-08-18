Illawarra Mercury

The 'perfect buyer' awaits: Kangaroo Valley retreat still on the market after 18 months

Brendan Crabb
By Brendan Crabb
Updated August 19 2022 - 3:18am, first published August 18 2022 - 1:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 'perfect buyer' awaits: Kangaroo Valley retreat still on the market after 18 months

More than 18 months after being listed for sale, a popular retreat at Kangaroo Valley remains on the market.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brendan Crabb

Brendan Crabb

Illawarra/South Coast property reporter

I'm a member of ACM's national property team, covering the Illawarra and South Coast. Based in Albion Park, NSW, I write about exciting, interesting or just downright quirky properties that have been listed for sale, major sales, market trends, auctions and more. One of my favourite aspects of being a journalist is I believe everyone has a story to tell. What's yours?

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.