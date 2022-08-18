Illawarra COVID-19 case numbers drop, but deaths remain high

COVID-19 cases in the Illawarra have dropped back to the levels seen in June, before the latest Omicron peak took off.
There were roughly 3500 new cases recorded in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District in the week ending August 13, however the number of deaths in the region remained high compared with other weeks.
There were 14 local deaths recorded in the last week, which is the joint second highest weekly total since the start of the pandemic (on par with deaths in the week ending July 23).
The latest NSW respiratory surveillance report published by NSW Health shows decrease in case numbers across the state, as well as a 10 per cent drop in the number of PCR tests done compared to the previous week.
Hospitalisations are also on their way down, with 2151 people in hospital compared to 2183 at the end of last week.
There were 167 COVID-19 deaths reported in NSW this week, with ten deaths in people aged under 65 years.
The report also shows that the state's record breaking influenza season has petered out, with fewer than one per cent of PCR tests coming back positive.
There were just 74 cases detected in the Illawarra Shoalhaven, down from a weekly high of 1100 in June.
Emergency department presentations for 'influenza-like illness' (ILI) requiring an admission decreased to 9 compared to 12 admissions in the previous week.
Detections of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which has wreaked havoc on schools and daycares, decreased this week with data showing 1,352 cases were detected this week, compared to 2,117 cases detected last week.
For the past 11 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. In that time I've covered breaking news, education, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news. More recently, I became the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents two years into a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
