Luke Price will have the biggest smile of anyone at Randwick on Saturday, if the Good 4 notice is posted up on the modern-day semaphore board.
It may be almost 12 months since Jamaea won a race, but Price has every confidence about breaking through in Saturday's Group 3 Toy Show Quality.
Against her own sex, having drawn gate six, with Tommy Berry aboard and first-up off an impressive trial, Jamaea ticks every box.
Price would just like to see the back of the inclement weather and allow the four-year-old mare let her spring results do the talking.
"It would be unbelievable good if there's a bit more improvement in the track to come," Price said, with Randwick rated a Soft 6 on Thursday afternoon.
"She was very sharp in her work in her trial and she's come back better and stronger than ever.
"I know she hasn't won in a little while, but she also hasn't been very far away in some really good races.
"This is a great race for her to start off in."
Jamaea was flying late to finish third behind stablemate Count De Rupee in the Group 2 Victory Stakes at Eagle Farm in April, before spelling. Her work was impressive late in her only trial, when second to Zapateo at Kembla Grange earlier this month.
Price is keeping his eyes wide open when considering the path forward for both Jamaea and Count De Rupee.
As Count De Rupee heads to a Tramway Stakes (1400m) in a fortnight and potentially the Epsom, and Five Diamonds, Jamaea could be aimed at the Sheraco Stakes (1200m) and a grand final in the Golden Eagle.
Count De Rupee finished second in last year's Eagle, but Price maintained both horses could be kept fresh for The Everest, with a number of slots still open.
"You look at Yes Yes Yes (in 2019)," Price said.
"He came from 1400m (Golden Rose) to win The Everest and there are a few slots still to fill."
Meanwhile, Theresa Bateup's star mare Monegal was left playing catch-up in the Hawkesbury Rowley Mile on Thursday, trailing off to finish six lengths last behind Chris Waller's Skyman, who was first up.
However, Bateup stablemate Hope Uno surged late to finish third in a 1300m Maiden on the card, with Price favourite Extreme Freedom a length further back in fifth.
