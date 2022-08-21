Steelworks make Port Kembla a military target. Letters, August 22, 2022

I read with interest (Mercury, August 18) the opinions of Arthur Rorris denouncing the possibility of the shipping port of Port Kembla becoming a nuclear submarine docking facility and thus making it a military target in the event of a war. The opinions of Mr Rorris are so flawed and misguided factually I had to respond by stating that firstly, in the event of a military conflict, Port Kembla is a prime target because of its steel manufacturing capability, a vital necessity in such conflicts. Just look at Ukraine and the attacks by England and Germany in WWII on each other's industrial precincts.
Secondly, because these are nuclear submarines Mr Rorris and his minions are ideologically opposed as a matter of course, irrespective of what location were to be selected. I just hope that the Labor government will make a decision based on facts, geographic suitability, suitable harbourage and service infrastructure for necessary defence capacity and ability. The fact that this possible proposal will bring huge economic benefits to this region hasn't even been mentioned by Mr Rorris but ideology overrides all it would appear.
Advertisement
John Ernst, Kiama Downs
Gough Whitlam in an interview in 1975 before he was sacked stated the Governor-General "must take the advice from the Prime Minister and no-one else, unquestionably. A Governor-General must act on the advice of the Prime Minister". Interestingly this has occurred again with the current Governor-General David Hurley. The problem is Morrison didn't tell his senior members of parliament.
Sandra Borg, Cordeaux Heights
John Howard, by telling lies when prime minister involved us in the illegal invasion of Iraq and our longest foreign war. Therefore, Howard planted the first seeds of negative credibility in many citizens toward Australian politicians. LNP federal governments since then have brought Howard's seeds of negative credibility to fruition. Scott Morrison added further credibility damage to Australian politics following the revelation of his "secret ministerial appointments" when prime minister.
Morrison did not have the support of his executive council prior to having the Governor-General General David Hurley appoint him to at least five ministerial portfolios. He then failed to inform the parliament of his actions. Actions which were required to be published in the Commonwealth Gazette and placed on the federal register of legislation but were not! Thankfully, Morrison's "secret" and very concerning actions are now public, but what still remains untold publicly about Morrison's "Donald Trump-like activities?"
Barry Swan, Balgownie
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.