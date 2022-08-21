Steelworks make Port Kembla a military target. Letters, August 22, 2022

I read with interest (Mercury, August 18) the opinions of Arthur Rorris denouncing the possibility of the shipping port of Port Kembla becoming a nuclear submarine docking facility and thus making it a military target in the event of a war. The opinions of Mr Rorris are so flawed and misguided factually I had to respond by stating that firstly, in the event of a military conflict, Port Kembla is a prime target because of its steel manufacturing capability, a vital necessity in such conflicts. Just look at Ukraine and the attacks by England and Germany in WWII on each other's industrial precincts.

