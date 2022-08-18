Caitlin Foord is coming back to Australia as she looks to solidify her spot for next year's FIFA Women's World Cup, after being included in the Matildas' squad for upcoming home games against Canada.
The Shellharbour talent and former Illawarra Stingrays forward Mary Fowler were announced among Tony Gustavsson's 23-player squad on Thursday for their matches in Brisbane and Sydney in early September.
Foord - who plays for Arsenal in the Women's Super League and has played for the Matildas on more than 100 ocassions - is among a host of experienced players to return to the squad. Alongside the likes of captain Sam Kerr and defender Alanna Kennedy, she is back in the national set-up after missing their away matches against Spain and Portugal in June.
Figtree's Mackenzie Hawkesby was picked for that series, however, she hasn't been recalled to face the Tokyo Olympics gold medallists next month.
With the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand less than 12 months away, coach Gustavsson said there was an "excitement" around the group of players as they look to work together ahead of the tournament.
"The recent continental championships in Africa, North and South America and Europe highlight the quality of women's football globally and put into sharp focus the need to maximise every opportunity we have to continue to progress as team," he said.
"We are thrilled to welcome back a number of fantastic players for this window, adding to returning members from our last camp in Europe, as we prepare to take on a team of undeniable quality in Canada."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
