When her power bill doubled, Tarrawanna mother Anita Dubovic decided it was time to take action.
Ms Dubovic has been a solar advocate for about nine years but is now getting more panels installed in an effort to offset rising costs.
"My motivation to use solar panels is not solely the costs but also the need to do something for the environment and the climate crisis," she said.
Ms Dubovic believes her environmental streak runs in the family as her father was an early adopter and installed a solar hot water system 35 years ago.
"Up until recently the government did not care about the climate but that's changing, however it's sad that the push had to come from bottom up," she said
The Illawarra might be facing a wet summer but Ms Dubovic believes in the long term this will prove to be a beneficial investment.
"You just have to accept that you will have sunny days and then you will have not so sunny days," she said.
She believes in each individual taking climate action at their own level to bring about positive change.
"I would love for Illawarra to show the way to the rest of the state, I would love for us to be forward thinking."
KRATOS Energy owner, Nesar Khan, has been working in the solar energy business for about six years and says that he can see a increase in demand for solar-powered systems.
"The increased power prices have driven people towards solar panels and batteries as an alternative cost-effective option," Mr Khan said.
His business has a range of options - from $4000 to $7000 - which, he says, have a life expectancy of 25 years.
"The only other cost involved is the replacement of the inverter which is required every 10 years."
It's not just heating that has renewed peoples' interest in solar panels, mM Khan said. With a surge in fuel prices came an accelerated interest in electric vehicles.
"Electric cars consume more electricity for vehicle charging and you can only afford to do that if it's cheap," he said.
Considering the environmental aspect of the solar industry, Mr Khan said he envisioned the majority of the population making the switch in the coming years.
