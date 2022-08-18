Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

The Barstool Brothers launch mental health training program

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated August 18 2022 - 6:36am, first published 4:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mental health: Josh Pereira is one of the first participants in the training program, run by The Barstool Brothers. Picture: Robert Peet

A group that spawned out of a couple of mates catching up for a beer has launched a project to provide mental health training to every hospitality worker in the Illawarra.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.