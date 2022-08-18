A group that spawned out of a couple of mates catching up for a beer has launched a project to provide mental health training to every hospitality worker in the Illawarra.
The Barstool Brothers held their first training session to give hospitality workers effective tools in communicating with customers and colleagues in regards to mental health on Wednesday.
Held at the Daring Squire, the training brought together seasoned industry veterans with relative newcomers with the aim of making it easier to deal with a topic that is often avoided.
Program participant Josh Pereira, assistant manager at the North Gong Hotel said the session provided practical tools to manage tricky conversations.
"There was a massive emphasis on being available to listen, because sometimes listening is all it takes," he said.
In his time serving customers at the pub, Mr Pereira said he's seen how the venue can become a place where patrons open up.
"We see a lot of the same people, and when alcohol is involved as well, patrons often speak a lot more."
The course also involved giving staff the ability to spot when someone might be going through a difficult period. Shifts in behaviour, changes to physical appearance, becoming more or less talkative and drinking more or less can indicate a customer is under pressure, and with these insights, backed up by the tools taught in the course, can assist staff to step in and offer assistance.
"The course taught us to identify that and how we can approach them best," Mr Pereira said.
The Barstool Brothers general manager Daniel Chin said the group hoped to provide training to every hospitality worker in the Illawarra.
"Our goal is to have the Illawarra as one of the most mental health conscious and safe areas in Australia," he said.
After forming in 2019, The Barstool Brothers grew from a social group that would catch up for burgers and a beer at His Boy Elroy into a Facebook group with hundreds of members.
"Through the second lockdown, we noticed that people were starting to rely on us a bit more, so we felt a bit of an obligation to be able to help teach and educate people on mental health and awareness and communication," Mr Chin said.
Mr Chin said he had noticed an uptick in people reaching out for help, including a period where charity fielded four suicide calls in four weeks.
Started by a group with ties to the hospitality industry and meeting in pubs and bars, training for hospitality staff went to the core of The Barstool Brothers project.
An R U OK? Survey in 2018 found 80 per cent of hospitality workers believed mental health was an issue in their industry and 50 per cent of workers said they wanted to ask someone in a hospitality setting if they were ok.
In light of this, Mr Chin said the project was just as focused on enabling colleagues to assist each other in a high-pressure industry.
"To have those tools to be able to notice that among your colleagues, and then be able to pick it up and help them out, whether it's a conversation or pick up a shift when they're struggling, having open lines of communication is huge when it comes to interacting with staff."
Mr Pereira said the training, coupled with making mental health a more widely discussed issue, is a practical step towards grappling with mental health issues.
"A couple of questions can change someone's who day, and potentially their life."
