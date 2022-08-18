Mine rescuers test their skills in Wollongong competition

Mine rescue teams have put their skills to the test at the annual Southern Mines Rescue competition in Wollongong.
Six teams from mines across the Illawarra took part, working through scenarios designed to test their emergency preparedness, teamwork and communication skills.
Advertisement
These simulate incidents and situations that rescue brigades could face, such as underground search and rescue, monitoring mine conditions, managing confined space hazards, fire-fighting and first aid.
There was also a theory exam.
Peabody's Metropolitan team were named overall winners - the first time a team from the 137-year-old mine has claimed the honour - while Dendrobium were named runners up.
"My pop was a miner his whole life and when I started working in the mines, he wanted me to join mines rescue," Metropolitan team captain Warren Kirk said.
"He said that if something goes wrong, I would know what to do to help my mates, and that I would be surrounded by like-minded people who care about the people around them."
Mr Kirk dedicated the win to his grandfather, who died this year.
The team will now go on to represent the southern district at the national competition, which will also be held in Wollongong, later this year.
This was the 61st time the competition has been held, but the first since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A presentation dinner followed the competition, during which long-serving members were recognised.
Among them was Greg Saunders, who retired last year after 43 years of active mines rescue service.
Mr Saunders was the longest-serving brigade member in NSW, having joined up at the then-minimum age of 21.
Mr Saunders has participated in about 35 local mines rescue competitions and competed nationally six times.
Wayne Cook, Andrew Bull and Steven Rutledge were recognised for 25 years of service, and badges for those who had served for five and fifteen years were presented.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.