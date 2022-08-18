A rescue team from South32's Appin mine will represent Australia at an international competition in the US next month.
The team, named Appin Pink, secured its spot when it won the Australian mines rescue competition in 2018 - however, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the event.
The team is one of about 30 in the competition, which will test emergency preparedness capabilities, teamwork and communication skills of mines rescue brigade members.
"The events at the international competition are similar to the challenges the team faces at our district and Australian competitions - it's what they train for," NSW Mines Rescue training coordinator Jason Hegarty said.
"In NSW, brigade members must attend six rounds of training each year to maintain their active status.
"The team have also attended additional training sessions that focus on mines rescue techniques and high angle rope rescue, which will also be part of the international event."
Recently Wollongong hosted the Southern Mines Rescue competition, with the winning team from that - Peabody's Metropolitan team - to go on to the national competition.
