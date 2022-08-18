Illawarra Mercury
Electric Fields headline Spin Fest Beach Party

By Newsroom
Updated August 19 2022 - 4:18am, first published August 18 2022 - 9:37pm
IN ACTION: Electric Fields

Award-winning duo Electric Fields will headline the Spin Fest Beach Party at North Wollongong Beach during the city-wide celebration as part of the 2022 UCI Road World Championships.

