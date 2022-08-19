Unmissable opportunity on our doorstep

In the final weeks of preparation for major events like this, a great deal is invariably asked of the local community in the host city. The scale of a genuine international major event always creates inconvenience and hassle. The way in which the community responds to that says a lot about the place. We have been extremely heartened by the patience, support and understanding that so much of our community has shown in recent weeks. Even the small number of most inconvenienced are showing the community spirit that Wollongong locals often talk about. In the Gold Coast for the Commonwealth Games in 2018, the community and regular tourists responded by leaving town. The normally vibrant Coast was a ghost town and in truth, an opportunity was lost. In Glasgow in 2014, and Birmingham, by contrast, the community embraced their Commonwealth Games with open arms. Neither of those places have anything like the spectacular natural assets that we enjoy in Wollongong. But it was their people who ensured that the world thinks of those places as vibrant, welcoming and fun places to visit. And they continue to reap the rewards.