Unmissable opportunity on our doorstep

It is just a few weeks now before Wollongong becomes the world's centre stage for international sport. Just as the eyes of the sporting world turned to Birmingham, England, in July, they will move to New York next week for the US Open tennis and then to Wollongong from September 18 for the UCI Road World Championships. More than 300 million international television viewers will see - most for the very first time - the spectacular beaches, escarpment and Pacific coastline of our home town.
And for one week only, we will have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be in that global spotlight. To experience what it is like to welcome and share our place with thousands of international visitors, and show the world what Wollongong has to offer. As is often said, "You don't get a second chance to make a first impression." And the impression that we will create for this unprecedented audience will of course be shaped by the breathtaking landscape that will provide the backdrop to the week's global television coverage. Like the Tour de France, audiences around the world will tune in to see the scenery, as much as the racing. But that will only be half the story. The real impression will be created by you - our community.
In the final weeks of preparation for major events like this, a great deal is invariably asked of the local community in the host city. The scale of a genuine international major event always creates inconvenience and hassle. The way in which the community responds to that says a lot about the place. We have been extremely heartened by the patience, support and understanding that so much of our community has shown in recent weeks. Even the small number of most inconvenienced are showing the community spirit that Wollongong locals often talk about. In the Gold Coast for the Commonwealth Games in 2018, the community and regular tourists responded by leaving town. The normally vibrant Coast was a ghost town and in truth, an opportunity was lost. In Glasgow in 2014, and Birmingham, by contrast, the community embraced their Commonwealth Games with open arms. Neither of those places have anything like the spectacular natural assets that we enjoy in Wollongong. But it was their people who ensured that the world thinks of those places as vibrant, welcoming and fun places to visit. And they continue to reap the rewards.
In Sydney in 2000, you may remember that much of the lead-up was characterised by negative publicity about the expected impacts of the Games on life in the city. Some left town to avoid it. Most regret the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity they lost to experience their home town in that global spotlight, celebrating their city with the world. Don't miss our moment Wollongong! Let's show the world what they've been missing.
