Following promising results without a number of key players this season, it is officially crunch time for the Illawarra Stingrays when they face the Emerging Jets on Sunday.
The Stingrays sit eight points adrift of the finals spots, but with two games in hand on teams above them.
Advertisement
Injuries and illness, along with players being called up for representative duties threatened to curtail the Stingrays season. Being unable to train on a grass pitch due to wet weather made it difficult also, but the side are still in the mix for finals with five games to go in the regular season, but only just.
The side have promoted a number of youth grade players, including club youth-product Ella Giles who made her debut against APIA earlier in the season.
Stingrays coach Anthony Guido has conceded it will be tough to make finals, but the side are still mathematically a chance of making the top five with the side needing a win on the weekend to get them back on track.
