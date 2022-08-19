St George Illawarra Dragons utility Jack Bird said he is keen on locking down the five-eighth position for the side in the future with the 27-year-old's future now certain at the club following agreeing on a new two-year deal earlier this year.
Since signing for the Dragons in 2021 from the Broncos, Bird has featured as centre, five-eighth and second-row. The ability to be an all-rounder is something he is happy to do, but with his the security of a new contract, Bird said he is looking to make one specialised position his own.
"I do like playing five-eighth if I'm honest. But obviously we have got some great halves here at the club and moving around positions is always something I've been good at. Even recently I have been enjoying playing at lock," he said.
"I wanted to be able to cement a spot this year and then I feel like I've played seven different positions. But it's a good thing for me to be a utility player and be able to play every position. But every player really wants that one position that they can try and get better at an improve.
"It's kind of frustrating moving around every week but that's what I bring to the team and I've always been someone that has been able to play many different positions growing up. At the end of the day I've always said that whatever helps the team I am happy to do, but it would be good to just have one position I could concentrate on," he laughed.
With the Dragons officially out of finals contention, Bird said he wants the side to finish out the season on a high, starting against the Titans in Wollongong on Sunday. With two more years at the Dragons on the horizon, Bird said there is a lot to like about the squad that is being prepared for next season and that the team will be in a good position to go further in the competition in 2023.
"If you look at the squad we have we have a pretty unique team and a solid one. I wouldn't have stayed here if I didn't think we could make finals and try and win the whole thing," Bird said.
"This year we have just been unlucky with some tight games that we probably should have won. But I think going forward we are setting a good platform for the young players that are coming through and giving the confidence that they need to generate them into first grade players. But next year hopefully we can go that little bit further."
Bird added the side were firmly focused on the Titans this weekend. He said whilst the Gold Coast side were languishing near the bottom of the ladder, the Dragons would need to be weary of a side that put on their best performance of the season against Manly last week.
"We're looking forward to it coming off the back of a few unlucky losses on our end. The Titans played one of, if not their best game of the season last week against Manly and that will lift them up a little bit. So we know we're going up against a hungry Titans team with nothing to lose this week but I think from our point-of-view if we get the win it's going to give us that motivation to finish the season off strong."
The game against the Titans will mark Aaron Woods' 250th game for the club whilst Cody Ramsey will make his home return for the side in Wollongong after his absence from the side due to a knee injury suffered in round 19 against Manly.
