Belinda Van Krevel's boyfriend asks for 'one last chance' after multiple AVO breaches

The boyfriend of notorious Illawarra criminal Belinda Van Krevel has learned his fate after being caught with her multiple times in breach of an apprehended violence order (AVO).
Glenn Macrae McKechnie, 50, was handed his sentence in Wollongong Local Court after he pleaded guilty to three counts of breaching an AVO.
The court heard McKechnie and Van Krevel, both with extensive criminal histories, had been in an on-off relationship for eight years.
Van Krevel was convicted after she solicited her then-partner to murder her father with a tomahawk.
She had been out of jail for a few months when her relationship with McKechnie began in 2015.
In 2020, McKenchie was ordered to not go within 100m of Van Krevel when an apprehended violence order was put in place to protect her.
However, McKechnie has been caught breaching the order multiple times - the first when police saw him with Van Krevel walking beside her at Woonona Railway Station before they hopping on a train on June 21.
The order was breached again on July 1 after police attended a Wollongong home to find Van Krevel and McKechnie together inside.
McKechnie was arrested and taken to Wollongong police station.
One month later, the pair were spotted walking along Queen Street in Warilla. Officers immediately recognised them and arrested McKenchie, who could not provide a valid excuse for his breach - again.
In court on Thursday, Magistrate Melissa Humphreys asked McKechnie what it will take for him to stop seeing Van Krevel.
In response, McKechnie pleaded with the magistrate to be lenient in her sentencing given the order expires in September.
"I'm not out to hurt her ... can your honour give me one last chance?" he said. "I've had enough jail in my 30s."
While at court, McKechnie also pleaded guilty to destroying property on July 31 after a woman known to him cooked him a roast dinner.
After an hour-long argument with the woman, he smashed a plate in the kitchen in front of her, followed by a glass cup filled with gravy meant for the leg of lamb.
The woman called the police and hid herself in her room, however realised McKenchie had taken off with the leg of lamb.
Police returned to the home on August 2 and arrested McKechnie.
Magistrate Humphreys handed him a 12-month corrections order to be served in the community.
He was also fined $1000 and ordered him to complete 20 hours of unpaid community service work.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
