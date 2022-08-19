Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Free

Police appeal for help to find missing Dapto teen

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated August 19 2022 - 2:07am, first published 1:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police appeal: Dapto teenager Tyler McDonald was reported missing on Thursday. Picture: NSW Police Force.

Police and family hold concerns for a teenage boy from Dapto who was reported missing on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.