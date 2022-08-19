Police appeal for help to find missing Dapto teen

Police and family hold concerns for a teenage boy from Dapto who was reported missing on Thursday.
Tyler McDonald, 16, was last seen in Dapto about 7.45pm Thursday night and Lake Illawarra police officers have started an investigation into his whereabouts.
Police have also appealed for public assistance to locate the teenager as there is concern for Tyler's welfare as he lives with autism.
Tyler is described by police as being of Caucasian appearance, being between 180cm to 185cm tall, of thin build, and with short brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a 'Playstation' jumper, black track pants, grey running shoes and glasses.
Anyone who may have seen Tyler or who may know information related to his location is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers (1800 333 000) immediately.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
