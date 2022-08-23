What often sets successful business people and their businesses apart is the ability to cope with adversity.
And there are many curve balls that come up during the years as we have seen with COVID, the bushfires and floods.
According to Forbes, "Managers are faced with significant challenges - a shaky worldwide economy, an increasingly globalised business world, and technologies that are constantly changing. Within that dynamic environment, a curve ball can come from anywhere: A portion of their businesses may suddenly dry up, belt-tightening layoffs may loom, or strategic plans that made sense years ago may need serious rejiggering to compete in our ever-more-mobile, internet-dependent society."
So what can managers do?
One of the most important things is to develop in-depth relationships and interests. Having a network of business contacts is imperative.
One way of establishing contacts is through networking, seminars, conferences and business awards.
The huge advantage of meeting like-minded and successful people at a business award means you can bounce ideas off each other.
Some may have better ideas how to steer their business through adversity while others may have instilled better practices to enable a business not only to thrive but to survive.
Also to note is that prolonged adversity can doom any business so take steps now to protect your business.
Integrity is vital, no matter how tough the situation is. Be honest with your creditors and debtors and keep everyone in the loop, especially your valued staff.
Check out government programs and see what help is available, as this may keep your business above water.
Protect your cash flow as much as you can while reducing your expenses. Be creative and learn to adapt to new circumstances and the way of doing things.
Focus on one thing at a time and do it well. That means prioritising how you run your daily routine.
Learn from others. How are other players in your industry coping with the same set of circumstances? How are businesses in other industries adapting to their changing circumstances? What lessons can you take from them and apply in your business?
Work with the team and see if they too can come up with solutions to better the business. Be proactive, don't just wait for the situation to improve. See what you can do to keep things flowing along nicely. Learn something new while you are at it. Plan for the future so you are ready for whatever happens.
You'll find that at business awards, these are the leaders and businesses that have put their best foot forward, taken the bull by the horns and steered their business through drama to success.
