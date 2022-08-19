The overseas PDC stars have put on a show in the NSW Darts Masters in Wollongong, stepping up a gear against Oceania's best.
Australian David Marland suffered a 6-3 loss to Englishman Joe Cullen.
The NSW Darts Masters has officially kicked off in Wollongong with Englishman Joe Cullen taking on Australian David Marland kicking-off proceedings.
Post-match, Marland said he was happy with his performance against a top professional and said he was happy on an improved performance from Townsville the a week ago.
"I was extremely please with that performance. I beat myself up a bit but to go out there tonight and put up a challenge, I'm very happy. He's a great player Joe, just so good," he said.
In the second match of the night, Gordon Mathers found himself in a tight contest with Englishman James Wade, with the scores locked at 3-3 at one point. But the overseas star came through with the win 6-3 to progress to the quarter-finals.
In the third match, Jonny Clayton put on a comprehensive performance against New Zealand's Haupai Puha, winning 6-1.
In the tightest match of the night, Victorian Mal Cuming gave everything against the "Queen of the Palace" Fallon Sherrock.
Sherrock had a poor showing at the Townsville Masters last week, getting eliminated in the first round. Post match tonight she said she had "the world on her shoulders" leading into Wollongong. The 28-year-old came away with the win, 6-5.
Fourth seed Gerwen Price made light work of Kiwi Koha Kokiri in game five of the night, winning 6-0. Australian Damon Heta pushed England's third-seed Michael Smith all the way, with Smith winning 6-5.
In the matchup of the night, Townsville winner Michael van Gerwen faced the great Aussie hope Simon Whitlock.
Tomorrow night in the quarter-finals, Van den Bergh/O'Donnell will face Wade, Price will verse Sherrock, van Gerwen/Whitlock will play Cullen and Smith/Heta will take on Clayton.
There was plenty of colour on show and Wollongong fans certainly dressed for the occasion. Here is the best of the outfits at the Masters captured by Mercury photographer Adam McLean.
