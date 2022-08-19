Local government and everything it represents is integral to the community in which it leads and supports; they represent us, they are elected by us. It cannot be understated: councils are an important part of our daily lives and some of the largest employers in the region. We at the Illawarra Women's Health Centre call upon Wollongong, Shellharbour and Kiama councils to recognise the very real risks, especially to women, in the local government workplace and lead Australia by being the first councils to introduce independent and regular sexual harassment and bullying audits.